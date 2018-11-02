Independent Staff Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has installed a 550-foot-long temporary mural on the southwest corner of Santa Monica and Crescent Heights boulevards.

“A Turret Affair,” by artist Miss Brightside, is described as a visual love letter to the turrets of West Hollywood and celebrates the city’s architectural history through watercolor, pen, and ink illustrations fabricated on 55 colorful vinyl banners.

A turret is defined as a small tower on top of a larger tower at the corner of a building or wall, typically a castle.

Scheduled to be displayed through next October, the mural features an array of artistic interpretations of each of the turrets Miss Brightside found throughout the city upon moving to West Hollywood in 2015.

The artist said she believes that the city is home to more turrets per person than any other city in the world. In conjunction with the mural, Brightside has also developed a “Turret Affair Tour” map of each of the turrets featured on the 550-foot mural. The map can be downloaded at: https://www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=38601.

The mural is part of the city’s Art on the Outside program, managed by its Arts Division. Art on the Outside is a temporary art program that installs rotating artworks in spaces throughout the city, including on medians and in park spaces. These works include sculpture, murals and other outdoor works, most of which remain on display from between six months and three years. The program is funded through the city’s Public Art and Beautification Fund.

Information: Rebecca Ehemann at (323) 848-6846.