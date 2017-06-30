WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has received four awards recognizing exceptional planning achievements from the American Planning Association, California Chapter and Los Angeles Section.

The awards were presented at the 2017 Awards Gala June 22 at Barnsdall Park in Hollywood.

The gala gathered the region’s most active and innovative urban planning professionals from cities, agencies, nonprofit organizations and consulting firms.

“Recognition by the local chapter of the American Planning Association is a great honor,” Mayor John Heilman said. “We put great effort into our programs, such as housing and aging in place. These initiatives respond to the needs of our residents and help to make West Hollywood an excellent place to live. We appreciate APA LA’s recognition of these important programs.”

APA Los Angeles conferred 23 awards at the gala. West Hollywood received four of the 23.

They included the Communications Initiative Award, the Implementation Award (Small Jurisdiction), the Planning Landmark Award and the Social Change and Diversity Award.

The Communications Initiative Award was presented for the city’s Communications and Community Engagement Strategic Plan. Over the course of two years, the city developed a comprehensive strategic plan in order to provide City Hall staff members and members of the City Council a wide-ranging roadmap to increase effectiveness in communicating with the public and engaging with the community.

The Implementation Award (Small Jurisdiction) was for the city’s inclusionary housing program, which supports the community’s housing needs by linking residents to information and resources, and by providing affordable housing opportunities in partnership with affordable housing providers.

The Planning Landmark Award was presented for rent control and rent stabilization programs. The cities of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Santa Monica also were honored.

The Social Change and Diversity Award was for the city’s Aging in Place/Aging in Community five-year strategic plan. The city launched its Aging in Place five-year strategic plan in 2016 in order to improve the quality of life and well-being of older adults in the city. The plan is designed with a community-based approach to wellness that embraces a vision for older adults to remain in their homes as they age, supported by a variety of services.

The Los Angeles section of the American Planning Association is one of eight local sections of the American Planning Association’s California Chapter. The section consists of more than 1,300 members in the Los Angeles County region. Its annual awards recognize the exceptional efforts being carried out by urban planners, advocates, elected officials, and others to make great communities happen.