WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city of West Hollywood has some of the best dining options in Southern California, and the twice-annual dineL.A. event is an excellent opportunity to discover new culinary delights or visit tried-and-true favorite spots to enjoy selected menu items at special prix fixe prices.

For dineL.A., which runs through July 28, diners eager to discover new culinary delights or enjoy restaurants they already love will have plenty of West Hollywood options to choose from.

They include: BOA Steakhouse Sunset, 9200 Sunset Blvd.; The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker, 8653 Sunset Blvd.; The Church Key, 8730 Sunset Blvd.; Connie and Ted’s, 8171 Santa Monica Blvd.; Doheny Room, 9077 Santa Monica Blvd.; E.P. & L.P., 603 N. La Cienega Blvd.; and Estrella, 8800 Sunset Blvd.

Other participating restaurants are Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Ave.; The Guild, 8741 Sunset Blvd.; Ivory on Sunset, 8440 Sunset Blvd.; Katana, 8439 Sunset Blvd.; La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Blvd.; Lucques, 8474 Melrose Ave.; Mardi Restaurant, 8465 Holloway Drive; Obicà Mozzarella Bar, Pizza e Cucina, 8630 Sunset Blvd.; and Oliver’s Prime Steakhouse, 8462 Sunset Blvd.

More include: Petrossian Paris Restaurant & Boutique, 321 N. Robertson Blvd.; Pono Kitchen + Bar West Hollywood, 8830 Sunset Blvd.; ROKU, 9201 Sunset Blvd.; Serafina Sunset, 8768 Sunset Blvd.; Taste on Melrose, 8454 Melrose Ave.; Tortilla Republic Weho, 616 N. Robertson Blvd.; and WeHo Bistro, 1040 N. La Cienega Blvd.

Participating restaurants will offer specially priced prix fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner; no tickets or passes are required.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their dineL.A. menus are viewable online at www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week.

Prices and meal periods will vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity.

Information: Jackie Rocco at (323) 848-6547.