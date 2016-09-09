WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city plans to educate community members about about the new WeHo Pedals Bike Share program throughout the month of September.

The city is invited residents to meet representatives of the WeHo Pedals street team at a WeHo Pedals Hub Days pop-up. People who are interested in the program can also register for a bike share membership, receive a promotional gift, and enjoy one free hour of ride time (for new members only).

Hub Days will be held Sept. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue; Sept. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive in front of 24 Hour Fitness; Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.; Sept. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Hancock Avenue; and Sept. 21, 2016 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard between Holloway and North Olive drives.

The city also will host a WeHo Pedals Bike Share education class Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bike Share Hub at Plummer Park.

The class will offer a hands-on experience that aims to educate and encourage community members to use the WeHo Pedals system as informed, safe and lawful cyclists.

Two instructors, designated by Sustainable Streets, will lead the class in practicing safe riding skills and learning how to use all of the features of a WeHo Pedals bike share bicycle. Participants also will learn West Hollywood’s local bicycle laws. Participation in the class is free and space is limited to 15 participants.All participants will receive a free helmet.

To reserve a spot or for more information, visit www.wehopedals.com.