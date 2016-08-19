WEST HOLLYWOOD — The second-annual Cannabis Education Forum, “The Golden State of Cannabis,” will be held Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The forum is an educational event that will offer information about cannabis and the topics surrounding its use. The event will facilitate a dialog about the impacts of cannabis legalization, the current state of the industry and the real-world application of cannabis and hemp use.

There will be panelists and speakers from the medical field, the legal arena and businesses, who will discuss laws, the demand for cannabis and innovative opportunities in the still-emerging industry.

The event also will feature booths and drawings.

“With several policy changes proposed at the state and local level regarding marijuana, it is critical for West Hollywood residents and businesses to be prepared and proactive in planning for the potential impacts on our community,” City Councilwoman Lindsey P. Horvath said. The forum “offers a unique, free-of-charge opportunity to get informed and get involved in the conversation.”

The event is co-produced by WomenGrow Los Angeles and the Cannabis Education Forum. The forum has a mission of creating a space where business medical, and cannabis professionals can have an open and on-the-record discussion about the current state of the cannabis industry with the public.

The city has been at the forefront of the national discussion about decriminalizing the use of cannabis and the city has a long track record of supporting cannabis use for medicinal purposes. In 1996, the city was an early supporter of California’s Proposition 215, also known as the Medical Use of Marijuana Initiative or the Compassionate Use Act, which was approved by voters that year and allows statewide use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

In 1998, the city approved a resolution to oppose the federal government’s efforts to terminate operations of community-based medical marijuana programs. In 2001, the city approved a resolution to declare West Hollywood a sanctuary for medical cannabis use, cultivation and distribution.

The forum is a free event and is open to the public, but advance reservations are requested.

To register, visit Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wehos-2nd-annual-cannabis-education-forum-tickets-26369862970.