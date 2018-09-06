Independent Staff Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city of West Hollywood’s free shuttle will debut its new fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles, a sharp new logo, a fresh look featuring the works of incredible artists, and additional hours of service.

The Cityline Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kings Road Park, 1000 N. Kings Road, just prior to the Summer Sounds concert by Carol Bach-y-Rita. There will be refreshments and giveaways (while supplies last). The event is free and open to everyone.

Starting Sept. 17 regular Cityline riders will notice that the service formerly known as “Cityline” will now be referred to as “Cityline Local” and the former “CitylineX” service, which connects to the Red Line at Hollywood and Highland, will now be known as “Cityline Commuter.”

Signs will feature a totally refreshed look with a new logo and service route names. Cityline Commuter service to Hollywood and Highland will begin earlier in the evening during the week, and additional service will be offered on Saturday nights for those wishing to travel to and from other areas by connecting to the Red Line.

Cityline Local riders should be aware of minor schedule adjustments, which will be made to accommodate these changes.

The new Cityline vehicles will feature all-new exterior designs with new logos. There will be artwork on the shuttles from five nationally recognized artists.

Ellierex utilizes wildly swirled colors and kaleidoscopic designs of a psychedelic nature that entice viewers to get up close and personal.

Kristin Farr explores color psychology, nostalgia, and rainbows through her signature Magic Diamond and Magic Hexagon designs in which she hopes that the “monsters” created for Cityline bring joy and delight as they ride along with passengers, waving at everyone in traffic.

Casey Gray is a contemporary artist whose work explores our relationship to common objects and symbols, using a series of vases with different patterns as the theme of his Cityline artwork to represent the diversity of the community, with the image as a whole symbolizing the importance of community and working together to achieve goals.

Jim Houser’s signature style of visual poetry and personal iconography collages have been exhibited around the world and are included in the permanent collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Angie Wang, a cartoonist, illustrator and designer, says she hopes the Cityline shuttle featuring her artwork “becomes a peaceful garden for you to travel in.”

The new shuttles will be comprised of an environmentally friendly natural gas vehicle fleet that uses compressed natural gas as opposed to gasoline or diesel fuel. The new vehicles also will feature bicycle racks for an even easier car-free commute.

For detailed information about Cityline Local and Cityline Commuter service, including links to schedules and maps, visit www.weho.org/cityline.