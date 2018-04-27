WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city’s bike share program, WeHo Pedals, is partnering with bike share systems in Santa Monica (Breeze Bike Share), Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills Bike Share) and UCLA (Bruin Bike Share) to form a bike share network.

Collectively known as Bike Share Connect, it is the first integrated regional bike share network in the Los Angeles area.

WeHo Pedals memberships will automatically expand into the enhanced service network, which launched April 23. The new Bike Share Connect system area encompasses 35 square miles with 830 GPS-connected “smart bikes” and 135 station locations.

The GPS-enabled bikes, powered by Social Bicycles and operated and maintained by CycleHop, will allow for a seamless integration for all users. All of the bicycles within the system feature LED headlights and taillights, eight gears, cargo baskets and a locking mechanism that can be locked to bike share stations within the service area for free, or to any public bike rack within the service area for a nominal fee of $2.

By bridging gaps and connecting former system areas, the new Bike Share Connect network further expands availability of bike share across the region and provides car-free mobility in a fun, healthy and environmentally friendly way.

Smart Bikes can be unlocked at one station and returned to any other station in the system area making it easy to commute to work or school, run errands and beat traffic and parking congestion.

Existing users of WeHo Pedals Bike Share, as well as Breeze Bike Share, Beverly Hills Bike Share, and Bruin Bike Share programs will automatically have access to the entire Bike Share Connect network. New users can join the network by downloading the Social Bicycles mobile app, selecting the Bike Share Connect network and choosing a payment plan.

Bike Share users without a smartphone or internet access can create an account at any time at one of the 16 available self-service kiosks in the network. Upon becoming a member, users simply enter a phone number or six-digit account number and four-digit personal identification number on the keypad located on the back of each bike to unlock.

To celebrate Bike Month in May, the city will provide a limited-time WeHo Pedals promotion in May by offering 20-percent off of new Annual Membership signups by using the promo code BIKEMONTH20. Annual memberships provide 90 minutes of ride time every day of the year across the four Bike Share Connect partner systems. Prices are consistent across the four partner programs and will not increase with the launch of the expanded network.

Information: (323) 848-6868.