WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city of West Hollywood is celebrating senior citizens during the month of May.

For more than two decades, West Hollywood has organized an annual series of events to engage its thriving population of older community members.

The month’s programming began May 1 with an AARP California Community Reception. Several dozen attendees engaged in a dialog about the importance of the city’s commitment to its senior citizen residents and AARP California Executive Leadership presented a plaque to the City Council in recognition of the city’s Aging in Place plan.

On May 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the 16th annual Healthy Seniors Fair will take place at the Community Center at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The fair will offer free health screenings including: blood glucose for diabetes, blood pressure, dental, glaucoma, hearing, podiatry, pulmonary lung function, stroke, thyroid and total cholesterol screenings. The Healthy Seniors Fair is co-sponsored by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, the Saban Community Clinic, and SCAN Health Plan.

A complimentary lunch will be provided. To reserve a lunch, please call (323) 848-6820 in advance.

On May 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Connections and Community: A Gathering for Seniors will take place at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The event will give senior citizens a chance to meet with other like-minded West Hollywood community members to explore ways to stay involved and lively with the support of the city.

Attendance is free and open to the public; RSVPs are not necessary. Refreshments will be served.

On May 24 at 2 p.m., there will be a Senior Advisory Board meeting and reception at the library. An outstanding senior will be honored at the event and there will be readings from contributors to “Senior Stories WeHo,” a book of poems and stories by local seniors.

Attendance is free and open to the public; RSVPs are not necessary. Refreshments will be served. For people who cannot attend, the meeting will be televised on WeHoTV.

On May 26 at 7 p.m., there will be a conversation with writers Anabelle Gurwitch, Meredith Maran and Lisa Napoli called “It’s Never too Late to Try Something New: Late Life Reinventions, Reflections and (No) Regrets” at the library. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Attendance is free and open to the public; RSVPs are not necessary.

Senior month programming is presented by the city and its Senior Advisory Board, as well as the Senior Activity Programs of the West Hollywood Comprehensive Services Center, in conjunction with Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles.

Information: (323) 848-6510.