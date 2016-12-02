WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored some of the top businesses in the city Nov. 16 during its 33rd annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards program at the W Hollywood Hotel.

The top honor went to Craig Susser, who received the Thomas Crail Lifetime Achievement Award. Susser is the owner and operator of Craig’s Restaurant.

The Creative Business Awards is the chamber’s longest running and most important fundraiser.

Each year the chamber celebrates businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business model. The nominees are selected by their peers and the winners are voted by the membership and announced at the event.

The city of West Hollywood and Unitronics received the Creative Concept Award for the automated parking garage that was built behind City Hall.

The Oprah Winfrey Network received the Creative Innovation Award and Vanity Girl Hollywood received the John Chase Art and Design Award.

West Hollywood Lifestyle received the Creative Communications Award, kitchen 24 received the WeHo Attraction Award, Covenant House California received the Creative Community Service Award and Levin Morris Architects received the Innovative Sustainability Award.

Founded in 1921, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes a community environment where businesses can flourish.

Magician Derek Hughes, a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” served as host of the program.