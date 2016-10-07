WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will host the 33rd annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards Nov. 16, at the W Hotel Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.

The festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. with a reception and silent auction sponsored by Beverly Center.

Each year the chamber honors businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business model.

Nominees are selected by their peers and the winners are voted by the chamber membership.

There are 21 nominees in seven categories. Businesses must be chamber members that have made significant contributions to the business community.

This year the chamber has added an Innovative Sustainability Award to pay tribute to those businesses playing a role in global green initiatives and sustainability.

Nominees for the Creative Concept Award, awarded to a business that is an innovator of a new concept, product or service; are the city of West Hollywood, Heery International and Unitronics for the City Hall Automated Garage Project, E.P.&L.P. and Orange Theory Fitness.

Nominees for the Corporate Innovation Award, which goes to a business that has shown creative innovation in their corporate business model; are Harmony Solutions International LLC, the Oprah Winfrey Network and WeWork on LaBrea.

Nominees for the John Chase Art & Design Award, which goes to a business that falls into the categories of art, performance art, fashion, design, architecture or any other creative arts realm; are Michael Habicht of iii designs, Mont Blanc and Vanity Girl Hollywood.

Nominees for the Creative Communications Award, which goes to a business within public relations, marketing, outdoor media, branding, televisual arts, copyrighting, technology, social media, graphic design or writing are Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, Off World Enterprise and West Hollywood Lifestyle Magazine.

The WeHo Attraction Award, which goes to a business that attracts visitors to West Hollywood or caters to the visitor and tourism market; are the Comedy Store, kitchen24 and Shake Shack.

The Creative Community Service Awards nominees are Project Angel Food, Covenant House and West Hollywood Gateway.

The Innovative Sustainability Award nominees are Green Garmento, Levin Morris Architects for 1232-36 Kings Road and Snaidero USA.

This year’s Thomas Crail Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Craig Susser, the owner and operator of Craig’s Restaurant on Melrose Avenue.

The event will feature live entertainment by Chris Isaacson Presents, including a live seven-piece band featuring guitarist Kay-Ta Matsuno and recording artist Brenna Whitaker.

Information: (310) 880-8563.