WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual member meeting and board installation at 8 a.m. Jan. 31 at Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 Sunset Blvd.

Chamber Chair Keith Kaplan will take the audience through the 2016 annual report and President and CEO Genevieve Morrill will present highlights for the chamber’s 2017 Program of Work which will feature several new business programs.

Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics will speak on “Trump and the Economy” and what the change in policies mean for Los Angeles and the nation?

The 2017 Ray Reynolds Award will be presented to Ruth Tittle for her support of the business community and significant contributions chamber.

The meeting also will feature the installation of chamber officers and the board of directors.

Kaplan of Sotheby’s International Realty will be installed as chair with Hany Haddad of US Bank as past chair, Maxine Tatlonghari of Vanity Girl Hollywood as first vice chair; Mylena Christina of Sotheby’s International Realty as vice chair, member relations; Raja Sannidhi of Capitol Drugs and PowerZone as vice chair of special events; and Layne Lawson of Clear Channel Outdoor as vice chair of governmental affairs.

Alexander Bazley of West Hollywood Gateway will be the chief financial officer and Fred Anawalt of Anawalt Lumber Company will be secretary.

Members of the board of directors will be John Adler of Phillis Morris Originals, Ralph Barnes of Beverly Center, Christopher Bonbright of Avison Young, David Dickerson of Kitchen 24, Tom Doherty of Café D’Etoile, Michael C. Donato of Wells Fargo, Rod Gruendyke of the Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas, Deborah B. Kallick of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, attorney Mark E. Lehman, Lee Maen of Innovative Dining Group, Carol Massie of McDonald’s, Johnnie Perkins of Athens Services, Jeffrey S. Horton Thomas of Thomas Employment Law and Don Zuidema of LASC.

Affiliates will be Tom Kiely of Visit West Hollywood and Brett Latteri of the Sunset Strip Advisory Board.

Members of the board of governors will be Arlen Andelson of Andelson Properties, attorney David Eichman, Todd Elliott of Truman & Elliott LLP, Nathan Goller of Phyllis Morris Originals, Ronald S. Kates of Ronald S. Kates & Company, James W. Litz of the Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors, Tony Melia of the National Business Insurance Agency, Mark Montgomery of Montgomery Management Company, Sharon O’Rourke of the Gas Company, Gene R. Smith of Gene Smith + James Litz and Russ Wilson of Koontz Hardware.

Founded in 1921, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes a community environment where business and commerce can flourish.

Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $65 for non-members.

Information: (323) 650-2688.