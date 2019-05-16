WEST HOLLYWOOD — John D’Amico will be sworn in as mayor and Lindsey P. Horvath will be sworn in as mayor pro tem when the West Hollywood City Council holds its annual reorganization and installation meeting at 6 p.m. May 20 in the City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

D’Amico’s oath of office will be administered by City Clerk Yvonne Quarker and Horvath’s oath of office will be administered by her brother, attorney W. Michael Horvath. The regular City Council will follow the ceremony.

D’Amico has been a resident of West Hollywood for more than 25 years. Expanding culture-making opportunities, creating elevated design and resiliency standards and participating in long-term, citywide planning efforts that improve and protect housing options for everyone at every level are at the center of his work for the city.

He holds two master’s degrees, one in architecture and urban planning from the University of Houston, and the other in aesthetics and politics from the California Institute of the Arts. He has more than 20 years of experience in large-scale project planning and management at UCLA, ABC, the Walt Disney Studios, and the affordable housing developer, Los Angeles Housing Partnership.

Horvath has a long history of civic and social justice advocacy. She has spearheaded policies to make West Hollywood an “age-friendly community” to better serve residents of all ages. She created the first-ever West Hollywood community response team to domestic violence, and initiated policies such as paid family leave, student loan debt relief, and workplace transition guidelines to support workers in the city.

Horvath works as an entertainment advertising executive and has created award-winning campaigns for movies and television. She graduated cum laude with a B.A. in political science and gender studies from Notre Dame.