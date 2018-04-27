WEST HOLLYWOOD — The City Council has approved a plan to implement an enhanced sidewalk cleaning and security services program for commercial areas in the city.

Funding for enhancements in the programs will be derived from an increase in parking meter fees, as part of the city’s proposed fiscal year 2018-19 fee resolution, which was also approved by the City Council at its April 16 meeting.

Effective July 1, parking meter rates will be raised to $2 per hour from their current rate of $1.50. Enhanced sidewalk cleaning and security services programs will be implemented in phases between July 1 and Sept. 1. The additional cost of the enhanced security and cleaning efforts is approximately $1.8 million annually, the majority of which will be covered by parking meter fees.

The sidewalk cleaning program will utilize a cleaning process that removes deep stains, grime and gum and uses specialized equipment with a deep-penetrating concrete sealer, which gets applied to provide a uniform sidewalk surface. The environmentally friendly process allows for the capture, filtering and reuse of water to minimize waste.

The process was tested in a pilot program in 2017 that focused on four test site locations on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard (at San Vicente Boulevard, at Fairfax Avenue, and at La Brea Avenue) and on the north side of Sunset Boulevard at Hammond Street. The enhanced program will expand the process to sidewalks in commercial areas in locations throughout the city and areas heavily impacted by pedestrian traffic will be cleaned on a weekly basis.

Security services enhancements will include augmenting current services being delivered by block-by-block security ambassadors, who are contracted by the city to assist in identifying and addressing a wide variety of quality-of-life issues.

The ambassadors operate highly recognizable bike patrol teams that collaborate with local businesses, residents and visitors to provide friendly customer service on the streets in West Hollywood.

There will also be an expansion of PacWest security in West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park.

Additionally, there will be added services for after-hours clean-up services in heavily impacted areas of the city, including the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard entertainment areas. There also will be an expansion of daytime trash and litter pick by hand crews as well as shopping cart removal services.

Information: (323) 848-6850.