WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 16 to celebrate the completion of the city’s newest municipal parking lot, located on the west side of North Robertson Boulevard between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Members of the City Council hosted the ribbon-cutting festivities.

“While North Robertson is known for its many exciting nighttime clubs and restaurants, it is also the gathering spot for hundreds of people daily seeking recovery from addiction,” Mayor John J. Duran said. “The new lot next to the Log Cabin will accommodate the many members of the recovery community who come to West Hollywood to stay free from alcohol and drug dependence.”

The Robertson Lot will provide 29 new parking spaces that offer added accessibility and convenience for people to access shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, galleries and more in the city’s Design District and for getting to destinations on Robertson Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. The Robertson Lot also will provide additional options for parking during the completion of improvements at West Hollywood Park.

The city’s Parking Services Division facilitates more than 1,000 parking spaces throughout the city’s 1.9-square-mile area.