WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city is encouraging residents and businesses to continue efforts to use less water and to promote conservation.

Winter storms have brought rain and snow to the region, but according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a project of the National Drought Mitigation Center, much of Southern California is still experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor rates drought intensity on a scale of D0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptionally dry). Nearly every region of California is still affected by scarce supplies of water.

West Hollywood residents and businesses are served by two water utility companies: Beverly Hills Public Works and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Both utilities are encouraging their customers to continue to use water efficiently.

In order to assist the community in its water conservation efforts, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills will host a community workshop on water-wise landscaping and rainwater capture from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., in Room 3.

The workshop will be led by Debby Figoni, water conservation administrator with the Beverly Hills Public Works Department, who will teach participants how to design landscaping for sustainable beauty.

Additionally, for people who are interested in rainwater harvesting, TreePeople will host a workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at TreePeople’s headquarters, 12601 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills. Rain barrels will be distributed after the workshop to people who have purchased them in advance. For more information and to register for this workshop, visit www.treepeople.org/calendar/workshopstrainings/2017-02-04/rainwater-harvesting-workshop.

As part of its efforts to encourage water conservation, the city of West Hollywood has produced a 60-second public service announcement video: “Winter is Coming! But the Drought is Far From Over.”

Designed as a mock TV-series preview trailer, the Emmy Award-winning video is based on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” and takes viewers on a dramatic journey — instead of traveling through the mythical land of Westeros, viewers travel on a storybook tour of what a fictional West Hollywood may look like if the drought continues.

Information: (323) 848-6558.