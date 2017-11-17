LOS ANGELES — The city of West Hollywood will participate in the United Way’s 11th annual HomeWalk, an event that raises funds and awareness with the ultimate goal of ending homelessness in Los Angeles County.

Team West Hollywood and other participants will gather Nov. 18 beginning at 7 a.m. at Grand Park, located near Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Grand Ave., in downtown Los Angeles.

The city of West Hollywood has formed a team and is conducting fundraising efforts. Community members and their friends and family are invited to join the city’s team. The first 100 participants will receive a team T-shirt. People who can’t participate but who would like to donate may do so.

The 5K family run/walk to end homelessness has a goal to raise $1.5 million to directly support its mission of ending homelessness in Los Angeles County.

The walk comes as homelessness in the county rose by 23 percent in 2017 to more than 57,000, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The United Way said that over the past 10 years, HomeWalk has successfully mobilized more than 85,000 people and raised $7.6 million in funding for homeless initiatives.

“Homelessness is an issue that’s bigger than any one of us,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “HomeWalk is United Way’s signature event of the year because it mobilizes thousands of Angelenos to not only give a voice to those who are silent, but find and fund the solutions that work.”

For more information, please contact Corri Planck, project manager, West Hollywood Homeless Initiative, at (323) 848-6430

More information on the walk can be found at unitedwayla.org/HomeWalk.