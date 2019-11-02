West Hollywood holds annual Halloween Carnaval

WEST HOLLYWOOD — One of the most unique Halloween gatherings in the world will be held Oct. 31 when the city of West Hollywood hosts its incomparable Halloween Carnaval.

This year’s Halloween Carnaval will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.

“The city of West Hollywood’s annual Halloween Carnaval is free, fun and fabulous,” Mayor John D’Amico said. “It’s always one of the most exciting events of the year.

“Each year, tens of thousands of people craft the most amazing costumes imaginable. Come in a costume and stay for the music, the creativity and the camaraderie.

The Halloween Carnaval will feature several areas with live DJs who will entertain wildly dressed crowds for a one-of-a-kind experience.

D’Amico and members of the West Hollywood City Council will host a brief program at approximately 9 p.m. at the San Vicente Stage located at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

The City invites Carnaval-goers to get into the spirit and show-off costumes by uploading photos to social media sites with the hashtag #wehohalloween.

In order to ensure a safe Halloween Carnaval for everyone, the city and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are reminding attendees about important safety guidelines — no alcohol or public drinking will be allowed; no backpacks, camera cases, tote bags, etc. will be permitted (clear plastic bags will be allowed); and no weapons, fireworks, or drones will be tolerated. Kids and pets are strongly discouraged.

The Halloween Carnaval was first held in 1987 and is rooted in the foundation of the city’s diverse culture and community. Each year, the event is a gathering of phenomenal costumes, entertainment, culture and self-expression with a myriad of observers, revelers, exhibitionists and performers. People come from all over the region to take part in the fun.

Due to the Halloween Carnaval, the two dog parks at West Hollywood Park will be closed at midnight Oct. 31 and will re-open at 6 a.m. Nov. 1.

There also will be street closures, including:

• San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from midnight Oct. 31 to 7 a.m. Nov. 1.

• Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive/Croft Avenue from 6 a.m. Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. Nov. 1.

• Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard and all side streets will be closed from 10 a.m. Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. Nov. 1.

• And La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Melrose Avenue from 4 p.m. Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. Nov. 1.

Additional street closure information is available on the city’s website at www.weho.org/halloween.

The city also will suspend permit parking restrictions for the Halloween Carnaval from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 to midnight Nov. 1. Parking meters will be waived citywide from 6 p.m. Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. Nov. 1.

The city encourages those planning to attend to leave cars at home and carpool or use public transportation options. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority offers several transit options to get to West Hollywood. A trip planner is available at www.metro.net.

The city also will offer Carnaval-goers two free transit options to help get to and from the Halloween Carnaval.

The Cityline Commuter connects riders to and from the Red Line Station in Hollywood (stop is located on Highland Avenue, south of Hollywood Boulevard), will run a modified route between Hollywood and Highland and Santa Monica Boulevard/Kings Road via Santa Monica Boulevard from 5 to 11:30 p.m. and The PickUp will run from 7 to 11 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard and will stop at all regular eastbound stops between Sweetzer Avenue/La Brea Avenue. Once the PickUp reaches its La Brea Avenue stop, it will take an express route west toward the Halloween Carnaval via Melrose Avenue to its special Halloween stop on Kings Road and Santa Monica Boulevard.

From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., The PickUp will only provide eastbound service from Kings Road/Santa Monica Boulevard to La Brea Avenue/Santa Monica Boulevard.

Additional information will be posted on the website for The PickUp at www.wehopickup.com and for Cityline at www.weho.org/cityline.

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval 2019 is organized by the City of West Hollywood and produced with Authentic, a branded entertainment and experiential marketing agency that has enjoyed a successful partnership around Halloween Carnaval and other city events for many years.

Independent Staff Report