LOS ANGELES — Oct. 31 is Halloween, one of the biggest nights of the year for Hollywood and West Hollywood alike.

Each year, the city of West Hollywood hosts its incomparable Halloween Carnaval — one of the most unique Halloween gatherings in the world.

This year’s Halloween Carnaval will take place from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard. Children and pets are discouraged from attending because of the large crowds.

“The annual Halloween Carnaval is always such an exciting event,” Mayor John Heilman. “I’m amazed each year by the imagination and talent that go in to creating elaborate and inventive costumes. The joy of the crowd is palpable and the celebration is a wonderful testament to the city of West Hollywood’s creativity.”

Staged over a one-mile stretch of Historic Route 66, the Halloween Carnaval will feature several areas with live DJs who will entertain wildly dressed crowds for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Heilman and members of the City Council will host a brief program at approximately 8:45 p.m. at the San Vicente Stage located at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

Officials at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are reminding revelers about important safety guidelines — no alcohol or public drinking will be allowed; no backpacks, camera cases, tote bags, etc. will be permitted (clear plastic bags will be allowed); and no weapons or drones will be tolerated.

Because of the size of the Halloween Carnaval, the city will close several streets within the vicinity of the event.

San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue will be closed from midnight Oct. 31 until 7 a.m. Nov. 1; Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between La Cienega Boulevard and Croft Avenue/Holloway Drive from 6 a.m. Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. Nov. 1; Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard and all adjacent side streets to the north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny and La Cienega will be closed from noon Oct. 31, through 6 a.m. Nov. 1; and La Cienega Boulevard will close to northbound and southbound traffic in the vicinity of Santa Monica Boulevard at 2 p.m. Oct 31.

Additional street closure information is available on the city’s website at: www.weho.org/visitors/events-in-the-city/halloween-carnaval/street-closures.

The city will hold its Youth Halloween Carnival from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. It includes a costume contest from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

It also feature dancing, a magic show, face painting, caricatures, wax hands, a photo booth, entertainment and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged and everyone, whether dressed as a rabbit or a flower, a zombie or a superhero — or anything else that can be imagined — is sure to have a fun-filled time in the park.

Limited parking will be available. Those attending are encouraged to walk, carpool or use public transit as an alternative.

Gigi Gorgeous, transgender model, advocate, prominent social influencer, media correspondent and star of the Sundance documentary, “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous,” will host a red carpet haunted Halloween bash at the 1960s era art deco nightclub Bootsy Bellows, 9229 W. Sunset Blvd., from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is planning a series of Halloween activities in his district.

They include a dia de los muertos (day of the dead) festival at Echo Park Recreation Complex, 1632 Bellevue Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28; Halloween in Oz at the Yucca Community Center, 6671 Yucca St., from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28; and Halloween carnivals at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center, the Hollywood Recreation Center, the Silver Lake Recreation Center, the Bellevue Recreation Center, the Lake Street Community Center, the Chevy Chase Recreation Center and the Lemon Grove Recreation Center on Oct. 31.

Check with the individual sites for the hours of the Halloween carnivals.