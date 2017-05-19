WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has launched the latest of its new micro-parks with the installation of two tiny park spaces on the city’s eastside.

The first is located at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Gardner Street, adjacent to Astro Burger; the second is located across the street at the at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Vista Street, adjacent to Fatburger.

Each tiny parkis comprised of solid pink boxes that can serve as interactive furniture and that encourage passers-by to embark on an action that positively transforms the moment, such as play, pause or smile, a city spokesperson said.

By deploying quick, easy, low-cost improvements through “tactical urbanism,” under-utilized sidewalk median spaces are transformed into a playful and welcoming place to sit, gather, socialize and interact with neighbors — and the boxes are ideal for enjoying lunch, playing a game of chess or checkers or just enjoying a moment in a shady spot.

The tiny park was conceived and designed by Street Architecture, founded in 2004 by principal Sonny Ward, and UrbanRock Design, established in 2000 as a partnership with architect Jeanine Centuori and designer Russell Rock.

The tiny park installations follow the installation of the WeLoveWeHo micro-park and selfie spot at West Hollywood City Hall, which aims to bring people together, whether standing next to it or logging in from across the miles to view posts through social media.

The temporary micro-park installations are a project of the city’s micro-park pilot program, which activates underutilized spaces within the city during the renovation of West Hollywood Park. Tiny parks and WeLoveWeHo are the first of four installations, which are expected to remain in place for 12 to 18 months.

Information: Garen Gary Srapyan, associate planner, at (323) 848-6827.