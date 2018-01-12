WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city is one of the first cities in the state to allow cannabis sales.

The city has issued temporary use permits to four existing medical-use dispensaries, which authorize adult-use retail sales at their current locations on a temporary basis beginning Jan. 2.

The four sites are: Alternative Herbal Health Services, 7828 Santa Monica Blvd.; the Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group, 7213 Santa Monica Blvd.; MedMen WeHo, 8208 Santa Monica Blvd.; and Zen Healing, 8464 Santa Monica Blvd.

“West Hollywood has led the way in the national discussion about decriminalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes,” West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman said. “Now, our city is leading the way in supporting and authorizing adult-use of cannabis.”

People who wish to purchase cannabis must be at least 21 years old; people who wish to fulfill a medical-use prescription from a medical doctor must be at least 18 years old. Smoking, vaping or ingesting cannabis is not permitted in public places.

Landlords are permitted to forbid cannabis use on their property and tenants who require medicinal cannabis and have a prescription may ask landlords for reasonable accommodations under state law. Despite California law, federal law still views cannabis as a controlled substance, even for medical use..

In November, the City Council approved an ordinance to approve amendments to the municipal code and zoning ordinance to regulate cannabis business and land uses. This follows the passage in 2016 of California Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, and in 2017 of the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.

Throughout 2017, the city engaged leading experts from California and Colorado and convened discussions to inform the development of public policy regarding cannabis businesses. The ordinance allows for cannabis business licenses in five categories and makes the city one of the only cities in the state authorizing business licenses for consumption areas, where cannabis can be purchased and consumed on-site.

The initial cannabis business screening application process will begin in late January with the publication of a screening application packet. The City will then accept applications for a 30-day period, to be specified in the packet.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides police services to the city from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, has issued an advisory: “Drive Baked, Get Booked!” to remind the public that driving under the influence of marijuana is a crime and will bring the same result as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Answers to frequently asked questions about cannabis are provided on the city’s website at www.weho.org/cannabis.

For more information, call (323) 848-6375.