WEST HOLLYWOOD —The city will celebrate National Poetry Month throughout the month of April with events, readings, a writing workshop and more, curated by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Kim Dower.

In cooperation with WeHo Arts, the city will place banners featuring lines of verse from celebrated poets on lampposts on Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards. Two new banners featuring poets selected by Dower — Erica Jong and Richard Blanco — will join those selected by former West Hollywood City Poet Steven Reigns.

In addition, posters featuring Dower’s new collaborative poem, weaved together from lines submitted by residents and visitors to West Hollywood, “I Sing the Body West Hollywood,” will be displayed throughout the city.

Posters will be distributed for free at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., and at City Hall, 8300 Santa Monica Blvd.

The City Council officially proclaimed April as National Poetry Month April 3.

Dower will lead a free senior poetry writing workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. April 17 at the Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The workshop will offer an intimate writing experience filled with ideas and exercises, including writing to prompts, dreams and memories.

Greenway Arts Alliance, in association with Da Poetry Lounge, will hold a poetry festival to celebrate hip hop and spoken word April 18-30 at the Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., in Los Angeles.

The L.A. Get Down Festival, which coincides with National Poetry Month, features 13 days of spoken-word performances, workshops and more.

LA Get Down will celebrate the power of the spoken word with a diverse collection of locally and nationally acclaimed artists, with showcases dedicated to women, youth, the voices of the LGBTQ community and more.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at http://www.greenwaycourttheatre.org/tickets.

Information: Mike Che, arts coordinator, at mche@weho.org.