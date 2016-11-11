WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will celebrate Transgender Awareness Month in November with events and the lighting of City Hall in the colors of the Transgender Flag.

Transgender Awareness Month is recognized throughout the United States in November each year.

The observance began Nov. 1, with a short ceremony to light West Hollywood City Hall in the colors of the Transgender Flag, blue pink and white.

On Nov. 13 at 1 p.m., the city, through its Transgender Advisory Board, will host a transgender film festival at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The festival will feature two documentaries: “Raising Zoey,” which chronicles 13-year-old Zoey Luna’s fight for her right to self-identify in school despite being bullied and teased by students and officials; and “Shunned,” an award-winning film about the trauma and struggles faced by a group of trans women in the Philippines as they compete in a pageant. The festival is free and open to the public.

On Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m., the Transgender Advisory Board will host the Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony in the West Hollywood Library. The event will include speakers from the community, city representatives and transgender performers.

The names of transgender people who have died due to hate crimes will be read aloud at the ceremony. The flag flown at City Hall will be flown at half-staff in remembrance. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Validated parking is available in the adjacent five-story public parking garage.

Information: (323) 848-6371.