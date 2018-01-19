WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city’s WeHo Pedals bike share program is celebrating the new year and its accompanying resolutions by offering a “New Year, New You” promotion.

New members will receive a 20 percent discount on an annual membership by entering the HELLO2018 promo code when signing up online at www.wehopedals.com. The promo code will be valid through Jan. 31.

The city’s bike share program makes public bicycles available for shared use to people on a short-term basis. There are 21 stations with 150 bright green bicycles throughout the service area, and the bikes are available to ride any time, day or night, every day of the year.

Riders can check out a bike using a smartphone, computer, membership card or by typing a member number and pin into a keypad on the bike. Recently, the WeHo Pedals service area has expanded to Runyon Canyon and to The Grove and the world-famous Original Farmers Market on Third Street and Fairfax Avenue.

The WeHo Pedals service area includes the entire city of West Hollywood and nearby areas such as the city of Beverly Hills and the Hollywood and Highland shopping area and Red Line Station.

Community members who would like to learn more about the program are invited to stop by a WeHo Pedals Hub Day to discover how bike share can add adventure to a commute and a lunch break.

Representatives from the WeHo Pedals street team will answer questions and assist anyone who is interested in registering for discounted ‘New Year, New You’ membership.

Upcoming Hub Days will take place on Jan. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 24 Hour Fitness, 8612 Santa Monica Blvd.; and Jan. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, in Los Angeles.

For more information, contact Tiffany R. Robinson, senior planner, at (323) 848-6868.