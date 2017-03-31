WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city is spreading the word about its “Lights On West Hollywood” program. The program enhances public safety by providing free motion detector lights to qualifying properties in the city.

All West Hollywood addresses are eligible for participation in the program.

“The Lights On program is a simple, yet highly effective way, in which the city is responding to community concerns about safety on the city’s Eastside,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Heilman said. “We all have a part to play in keeping our neighborhoods safe and some things, such as safety lighting, are just good common-sense fundamentals. I hope this program is widely used across the city.”

The Lights On program is one of a series of community safety initiatives that were approved by the West Hollywood City Council in December. The Public Safety Department is working to implement the initiatives, which include targeting abandoned and neglected properties, improving lighting in residential neighborhoods and working with social service agencies to ensure best practices are employed.

To receive a free motion-activated light through the Lights On program, participants must be West Hollywood residents or own a business or property in the city. One light is available per address and lights are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city will not install lights or be responsible for maintenance. Supplies are limited and Neighborhood Watch participants will receive priority.

Applicants who are renters must have the authorization of the property owner where the light is to be installed.

Information: (323) 848-6414.