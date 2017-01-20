WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city’s Homeless Initiative has launched a pilot program to provide on-site outreach services at the West Hollywood Library aimed at people in the community who are homeless.

The pilot program, which began providing outreach and services last October, is a strategic collaboration between the city, the County of Los Angeles Public Library, and contracted social services provider organizations, which include Ascencia, Step Up on Second, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Safe Refuge, Friends Community Center and Tarzana Treatment Centers.

The organizations are partnering to provide on-site weekday outreach hours, which provide a connection to services and support, at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

“In West Hollywood, we have a tradition of working to provide people in need in our community with coordinated social services,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “We’re extremely grateful for the partnerships we have developed and, although we still have a ways to go, we know this pilot program is already making an impact.

“The pilot program’s on-site teams help connect people who are homeless with services that can assist them — whether it’s to enter shelter, to access substance abuse treatment or to find other needed support.”

Outreach is coordinated by representatives of social services agencies, all of which are nonprofit organizations with experience in providing targeted services to people who are homeless, including LGBT youth and people who have mental health needs and/or substance use issues.

In addition to providing a connection to services from within their own organizations, the providers also have the ability to make referrals to other needed services and programs.

The pilot program offers outreach and services at West Hollywood Library with the following hours of service:

• Mondays — Ascencia, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• Tuesdays — LA LGBT Center (Youth Services and Mental Health Services), 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

• Wednesdays — Safe Refuge, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Thursdays — Step Up on Second, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• And Fridays — Friends Community Center and/or Tarzana Treatment Centers, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

“We know that people who are homeless often go to libraries and other public facilities in search of services and to use the Internet to connect with service providers,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Heilman said. “Our new pilot program attempts to reach homeless individuals wherever they are and connect them to services. Reaching out to people who are homeless in our library and our parks is another way for us to get people the help they need.”

Information: (323) 848-6510.