WEST HOLLYWOOD — CityLineX, the city’s free mini-bus service for commuters, will operate special service Jan. 20 for the Women’s March Los Angeles, which will take place in downtown Los Angeles.

CityLineX will connect West Hollywood residents to the Red Line from the Hollywood and Highland station to stations at Pershing Square and Fifth Street and at Civic Center and Grand Park.

The Women’s March Los Angeles takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will start at Pershing Square and end in Grand Park; the kickoff stage will be located at the corner of Fifth and Hill streets.

CityLineX shuttles will begin departing at 7 a.m. from CityLineX stops at Santa Monica Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue and at Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. Beginning at 7:15 a.m., shuttles will depart from the CityLineX stop at West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Shuttles also will stop to pick up passengers in 15 to 20 minute intervals, with the last shuttle departing from the library at 9 a.m.

CityLineX will pick up passengers at all of its regular stops along Santa Monica Boulevard, which include Robertson, San Vicente, Westbourne, La Cienega, Sweetzer, Crescent Heights, Fairfax, Sierra Bonita and La Brea, en route to the Red Line Station at Hollywood and Highland. Those attending the Women’s March are advised to use Red Line service toward downtown and exit at Pershing Square and Fifth Street.

CityLineX returning shuttles will bring people back from Hollywood and Highland at approximately 30-minute intervals beginning at noon. Passengers may board from the CityLineX stop located on the west side of Highland Avenue, south of Hollywood Boulevard.

CityLineX will drop-off passengers at all of its regular stops along Santa Monica Boulevard. The last shuttle will depart from Highland at 4 p.m.