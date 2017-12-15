WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city and its Public Safety Commission were joined by officials from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, local Fire Stations 7 and 8, and block by block security ambassadors in reminding community members about an important message of safety during the holidays: do not drink and drive.

Officials conducted a short outdoor news conference Dec. 11 outside the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, before walking to nearby restaurants and bars to begin the distribution of 100,000 bar coasters with printed messages reminding patrons not to drink and drive and to instead choose a designated driver, a ride share service or a local taxi company. The coasters also feature telephone numbers for taxicab companies that serve West Hollywood.

The coasters feature a link to information about the city PickUp, which is a convenient alternative to driving. The PickUp runs along Santa Monica Boulevard in a four-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between Robertson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m.

The PickUp is free and helps to curb drunk driving, eases parking and reduces traffic congestion.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has issued the following safety tips:

Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk — or worse, the risk of having a crash while driving, officials said.

If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan ahead; designate a sober driver before the party begins — a designated driver is someone who hasn’t had any alcohol, not just the person who drank the least.

If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use public transportation or call one of your local sober ride home programs.

Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life, and inaction could cost a life.

Information: (323) 848-6414.