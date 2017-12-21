WEST HOLLYWOOD — On New Year’s Eve, the city of West Hollywood will host its annual alcohol and drug-free New Year’s Eve event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

With the theme “A Prom to Remember,” this year’s party will bring several hundred people together for dancing, food carts with free nachos and tacos, a photo booth, a midnight balloon drop and an alcohol-free midnight toast.

There will be a costume contest for those wearing their most fabulous prom attire and participants will get their prom pictures taken and receive a corsage from Hollywood body painting artist Marky Make Up.

Limited parking will be available in the adjacent West Hollywood Park five-story parking structure.

The PickUp, West Hollywood’s free weekend ride, will travel along Santa Monica Boulevard in a six-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between Robertson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue from 2 p.m. Dec 31, until 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

The event is sponsored by the city of West Hollywood, the Institute for Public Strategies, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the West Hollywood Project, the Tweakers Project and APLA Health. Admission is free but capacity is limited. To RSVP, please visit https://boom2018.eventbrite.com.

Attendees must be 18 years or over to enter.