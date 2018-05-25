WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city conducts its annual celebration of the artistic contributions of the LGBT community with its One City One Pride LGBT Arts Festival.

The festival runs for 40 days, from Harvey Milk Day May 22 through June 30, which marks the end of Pride Month.

With the theme of “I Remember,” this year’s festival includes Lillian Faderman discussing and signing her new book, “Harvey Milk, His Lives and Death,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 30 at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., which will host many of the events throughout Pride Month.

Faderman is an American historian whose books on lesbian and LGBT history have earned critical praise and awards. Books will be available for sale courtesy of Book Soup.

The One City One Pride Day of History June 2 is a full day of screenings and panels, including sneak peeks at new documentaries about the West Hollywood Aquatics Team and transgender AIDS activist Connie Norman, as well as an opportunity to meet and hear from some of the original rainbow flag makers.

The event runs from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Composer Craig Hella Johnson and choir members from Conspirare will share the story behind creating the Grammy-nominated masterwork “Considering Matthew Shepard” in an intimate evening of song and conversation at 7:30 p.m. June 13.

“Heroic Lives,” a musical based on LGBT seniors’ lives created through a workshop process, will be performed June 22 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. “Heroic Lives” is about the people who changed the world, told by the people who were there. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested by phone at (323) 860-5830 or by email at seniors@lalgbtcenter.org.

The TransLife LA PoP Up Film Festival is a one-day event from 2 to 7 p.m. June 30 at the library.

The event will highlight films created by and starring transgender and gender non-conforming filmmakers, artists, actors, and themes. The festival will kick off with an opening reception, followed by filmmaking/acting workshops, and will conclude with screenings. Admission is free, but RSVP is required at www.popupfilmfestival.org.

The One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival is organized by the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division with the participation of the city’s Lesbian & Gay Advisory Board, Transgender Advisory Board, Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission and community partners.

A complete list of festival events is available at www.weho.org/pride.

For more information, contact Mike Che at (323) 848-6377.