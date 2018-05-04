WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has organized a series of events to commemorate Senior Month in May, kicking it off with a spring fiesta senior dance from 4 to 7 p.m. May 5 at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Admission is $5 and refreshments will be provided. Information: (323) 848‐6530.

World War II will be remembered March 6 with the Immortal Regiment March taking place at 9:30 a.m. starting at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. The march will head east on Santa Monica Boulevard to Plummer Park. A shuttle will be provided for those veterans unable to walk. Information: (323) 848-6826.

A Victory in Europe Day celebration will be held at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall at 11:30 a.m. Residents who are World War II veterans will be honored. Information: (323) 848-6501.

From 2 to 3 p.m., May 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health will host a discussion on metal health wellness for seniors at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Information: (310) 652-5340. or visit the West Hollywood Library website at www.colapublib.org/libs/whollywood.

From 9 a.m. to noon May 16 the city’s 17th annual Senior Health Fair will be held at Plummer Park. The fair will offer free health screenings for blood glucose for diabetes, blood pressure, dental, mammograms, total cholesterol screenings, and more.

The Senior Health Fair is co-sponsored by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles and the Saban Community Clinic. A complimentary lunch will be provided. To reserve a lunch, call (323) 848-6820 in advance.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 22 Seniors in Action: Community, Connection, Conversation will take place at the West Hollywood Library. The event will offer activities that provide opportunities for participants to learn something new, contribute their talents and experience, and deepen their connection to the West Hollywood community. Attendance is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

At 2 p.m. May 23 there will be a televised Senior Advisory Board meeting and reception at the library. An outstanding senior will be honored at the event and there will be readings from contributors to Senior Stories WeHo, a book of poems and stories by local seniors.

Attendance is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. For people who cannot attend, the meeting will be televised on WeHoTV. The meeting also will be available for live streaming and on-demand replay on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehotv and on WeHoTV’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

Just prior to the advisory board meeting, staff from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be on hand for an older adult transportation Pop Up at noon. There will be a presentation and the MTA will provide resources and information about using public transportation. The presentation will also be broadcast live on WeHo TV.

At 7 p.m. May 30 at the library, Lillian Faderman, an American historian whose books about lesbian and LGBT history have earned critical praise and awards, will read and discuss her new book, “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death.”

Three of her books have been named to the New York Times “Notable Books of the Year” list. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Attendance is free and open to the public; RSVPs are not necessary.

Senior month programming is presented by the city and its Senior Advisory Board, as well as the Senior Activity Programs of the West Hollywood Comprehensive Services Center, in conjunction with Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles.