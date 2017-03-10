WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will celebrate Women’s History Month in March with a series of events to recognize and honor women and women’s history.

Throughout the month, a display of streetlamp banners that commemorate famous American women, civil rights leaders, and women’s rights activists will be on display along Santa Monica Boulevard.

On March 11, the West Hollywood Women’s Leadership Conference and Network will host a mini film festival at the West Hollywood Public Meeting Room, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The festival, which is curated in conjunction with New Filmmakers Los Angeles and Women in Film Los Angeles, will open at 5 p.m. with special guests including Cady McClain, director of “Seeing is Believing: Women Direct”and an Emmy Award-winning actress in “All My Children.”

This will be followed by two programs of selected shorts by local women directors, one beginning at 6 p.m. and one beginning at 8 p.m. Unreserved seating is free and limited reserved seating is $10 with proceeds to benefit the West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Fund.

For more information and to reserve a seat, visitwlcfilmfest.eventbrite.comor call (323) 848-6840.

On March 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., the 22nd annual city of West Hollywood Women in Leadership Awards and Reception will take place at Woven, 8674 Melrose Ave.

The awards will honor the achievements of local women in the professional and commercial/industrial business community. This year’s honorees are: JD Disalvatore, activist and filmmaker; Patti Giggans, executive director of Peace Over Violence; Pamela Magette, executive director of PAWS/LA; Maria Shtabskaya, financial advisor for Morgan Stanley; and Anna Paola Snaidero, vice president of public relations and advertising for Snaidero USA.

The event is co-sponsored by the city’s Women’s Advisory Board and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $15 and proceeds benefit the National Council of Jewish Women/Los Angeles. For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit womeninleadershipawards.eventbrite.com or call (323) 848-6823.

Other events include a lesbian speakers series event, in conjunction with Lambda LitFest March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Public Meeting Room at West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard; the second annual Herstory Awards and Reception, co-sponsored by Women’s Advisory Board and Hollywood NOW 7 to 9 p.m. March 16 at the West Hollywood Library; the Women’s Advisory Board “Meet ‘n’ Greet” reception at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at City Hall, 8300 Santa Monica Blvd.; and the screening of “This is Life with Lisa Ling” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 30 at the West Hollywood Library.

Information: (323) 848-6413.