WEST HOLLYWOOD — Each year, the city unites with hundreds of communities across the country for a national day of service to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday with a day of service.

This year, the city will beautify West Hollywood Elementary School, 970 N. Hammond St., for the 2018 Day of Service event Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help perform various landscaping, cleanup, painting, and other beautifying tasks at the school. All tasks involve physical labor and volunteers will work for a six-hour shift.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to take part and participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lunch.

In addition, as part of this year’s MLK Day of Service, local volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items to benefit the SOVA Food and Community Resource Program. Donations of new and used clothing and shoes to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center on Highland will also be collected.

Food and cloth donations can be dropped off at West Hollywood Elementary School between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Community partners include Friends of West Hollywood Elementary and Anawalt Lumber.

Advance registration is required to volunteer.

For more information, call (323) 848-6885.