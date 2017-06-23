WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city presented Rainbow Key Awards to five individuals and two organizations that have contributed to the LGBTQ community June 14 at the West Hollywood Library.

The 2017 Rainbow Key Awards honorees were: Cleve Jones, who conceived the NAMES Project National AIDS Quilt; JQ International, an organization dedicated to promoting a healthy integration of LGBTQ and Jewish identities; Eric Paul Leue, HIV awareness and prevention advocate; Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, dedicated to advocating on behalf of LGBT businesses; Michaela Ivri Mendelsohn, transgender activist, public speaker and CEO of Pollo West Corporation; Jewel Thais-Williams, founder of the legendary Jewel’s Catch One, who currently operates the Village Health Foundation; and Ruth Tittle, organizer of Gay and Lesbian Elder Housing, board member of the AIDS Monument Foundation, CEO of Capitol Drugs and 16-year member of West Hollywood’s Lesbian and Gay Advisory Board.

Since 1993, the city has presented Rainbow Key Awards for outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ community and its allies in West Hollywood. Each year, the public is invited to make nominations. Nominations are reviewed by the city of West Hollywood’s Lesbian and Gay Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the West Hollywood City Council.