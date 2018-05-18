WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has begun its screening application process for cannabis business licenses and is seeking unique, innovative cannabis businesses to join the city’s urban fabric and economy.

The application process runs through May 31.

The city is one of the only cities in the state granting business licenses for consumption areas, where cannabis can be purchased and consumed on-site. Details regarding the screening application process are available at www.weho.org/cannabis.

Last November, the City Council approved an ordinance to regulate cannabis business and land uses and in April the council approved amendments to the ordinance.

The city’s ordinance allows eight cannabis use business licenses each in five categories, for a total of 40 licenses. They include: eight adult-use retail business licenses, eight consumption area (smoking, vaping, ingestion) with on-site adult-use retail business licenses, eight consumption area (edible ingestion only) with on-site adult-use retail business licenses, eight medical-use dispensary business licenses and eight business licenses for cannabis delivery services located in West Hollywood.

There is no limit on the amount of business licenses issued for cannabis delivery services that are located outside the city limits and deliver cannabis to customers within the city.

The business license screening application process uses a merit-based approach. The process starts with all interested applicants submitting a screening application to the city, which will include information about the applicant’s ownership/management team, proposed business plan, design concept, security plan and experience.

Applicants do not need to have secured a physical location to submit a screening application. Each screening application will be reviewed and scored by an independent five-member committee appointed by the city manager, based on 58 specific criteria in the general categories of innovation, connection to West Hollywood, operations, social equity, product offerings, design concept, security plan and past experience.

After the committee has reviewed and scored all the screening applications, the top eight scoring applicants in each category will be allowed to move forward with obtaining a business license from the city. Applicants are allowed 12 months to secure their city business license.

There are four current medical-use dispensaries in the city, which have received temporary use permits for adult-use retail sales at their current locations on a temporary basis as the city goes through the screening application process. The establishments are: Alternative Herbal Health Services, 7828 Santa Monica Blvd;. the Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group, 7213 Santa Monica Blvd.; MedMen WeHo 8208 Santa Monica Boulevard; and Zen Healing, 8464 Santa Monica Blvd.

Smoking, vaping, or ingesting cannabis is not permitted in public places. Landlords are permitted to forbid cannabis use on their property and tenants who require medicinal cannabis and have a prescription may ask landlords for reasonable accommodations under state law.