WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city is accepting nominations from qualified applicants to become the city’s next poet laureate.

The poet selected will hold the position for two years beginning this October. The term will immediately follow the two-year term currently being served by Kim Dower, who is the author of three published poetry collections and teaches poetry workshops at the West Hollywood Library.

The city poet laureate serves as the official ambassador of West Hollywood’s literary culture and leads the promotion of poetry in the city, including the city’s annual celebration of National Poetry Month.

During the term, the poet laureate will create a new poem each year that commemorates the diversity and dynamism of West Hollywood.

Interested poets may nominate themselves by noon July 24.

During her term as poet laureate, Dower solicited lines from hundreds of West Hollywood’s community members and weaved those words together into two citywide collaborative poems: “West Hollywood is for Dreamers” and “I Sing The Body West Hollywood.”

The latter poem was later turned into a five-minute animated video by Dower with artwork by local artist Miguel Andrisani and music from Derek Monteiro, Audiomoe, and Aaron Colbert.

The city poet laureate program is managed by the city Arts Division and the selection process is overseen by the interagency West Hollywood Library Cultural Programming Committee.

Candidates wishing to apply should demonstrate excellence in artistic work and notable public recognition of such, as well as have significant ties to the West Hollywood community. The position includes an annual honorarium.

Applications may be submitted to http://bit.ly/WeHoCityPoetApp2018.

For more information, contact Mike Che at (323) 848-6377.