WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city is preparing its upcoming two-year operating budget and has launched a short online budget survey to encourage residents, businesses and community members to provide feedback about budget priorities.

The city’s Finance and Technology Services Department will incorporate responses from community members into budget planning and work-plan development. The survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete, is available at www.weho.org/budgetsurvey through May 18.

The city’s operating budget covers two fiscal years. It will begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2020. Approximately 60 percent of the city’s revenues come from three main sources: the transient occupancy tax (hotel tax), sales tax and property tax. The most recent budget includes $117 million in expenditures. This amount includes $93 million in general fund expenditures.

In an effort to increase transparency and provide data in an easily accessible, user-friendly format, the City of West Hollywood maintains a budget-specific open data portal, budget.weho.org, as well as a citywide open data portal at data.weho.org. The portals provide easily accessible information in a user-friendly format.

Information: (323) 848-6467.