WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will host the first poet laureate of the city of Los Angeles, Eloise Klein Healy in a WeHo Reads program at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Healy will read from her new poetry collection, “Another Phase,” and discuss her poetry with West Hollywood Poet Laureate Kim Dower. Healy was appointed the first poet laureate of the City of Los Angeles in 2012.

During her term, she unfortunately came down with a case of encephalitis, which sent her to the intensive care unit and caused aphasia, the loss of one’s ability to express and understand written and spoken language. As a result, Healy resigned as Los Angeles Poet Laureate in September 2013.

She then entered intensive therapy to relearn speech, which included vocabulary flashcards, listening to music, dancing, and notes labeling everyday household objects. “Another Phase” is Healy’s first collection of poetry since her illness.

Following the poetry reading and conversation, there will be a book signing and a reception hosted by the Friends of the West Hollywood Library. Books will be available for sale by West Hollywood book shop Book Soup.

The event is also an official selection for Lambda Literary LitFest LA 2018, a week-long celebration of contemporary voices honoring and expanding on the rich, diverse tradition of LGBTQ writers and readers in the Southland.

Healy is the author of eight books of poetry and was appointed the first poet laureate of Los Angeles in 2012. Awarded the Publishing Triangle Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, she also had artist residencies at The MacDowell Colony and Dorland Mountain Colony.

She directed the Women’s Studies Program at Cal State Northridge and taught in the Feminist Studio Workshop at the Woman’s Building in Los Angeles. She was the founding chair of the MFA in Creative Writing Program at Antioch University Los Angeles. Arktoi Books, her imprint with Red Hen Press, specializes in publishing high quality literary work by lesbian authors. Another Phase is her latest collection.

Dower is the West Hollywood poet laureate. She has been a West Hollywood resident for more than 30 years. She will have a new poetry collection published by in March 2019, titled “Sunbathing on Tyrone Power’s Grave.”

The event is free, but tickets are required. RSVP at www.weho.org/wehoreads. Free parking is available in the adjacent five-story parking structure with validation at the event.