WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city stages its annual Pride Weekend June 7-9.

A new Friday night program has been added to the festival June 7. The free evening will feature an official opening ceremony, a WeHo Vogue Ball and Drag Show, dancing, music from local DJs and special surprise guests.

This year’s Pride Festival will also debut Pride on the Boulevard, a free block party on Santa Monica Boulevard between San Vicente and Robertson boulevards allowing guests to gather and watch local performers June 8 and 9 from noon to 7 p.m.

The highlight of the weekend festival is the Pride Parade, which kicks off on Santa Monica Boulevard at 11 a.m. June 9. It is the oldest pride parade in the world, taking place in West Hollywood since before cityhood

The expanded 2019 Christopher Street Pride Celebration attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood. Use of public transportation, ride share services, and the city’s free shuttle and trolley services is highly encouraged during Pride weekend.

Weekend Pride events in West Hollywood include the Dyke March at Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial at Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. June7; Pride Opening Night at West Hollywood Park from 6 p.m. to midnight June 7; the Pride Festival from noon to 1 a.m. June 8 and noon to 11 p.m. June 9 at West Hollywood Park; Pride on the Boulevard on Santa Monica Boulevard from noon to 7 p.m. June 8 and 9; and the Pride Parade on Santa Monica Boulevard beginning at 10:45 a.m. June 9.

West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood Dog Parks and the West Hollywood Pool have been closed all week while preparations for the festival are underway. The West Hollywood Library will be closed June 7-9 and will re-open June 10 at 11 a.m.

Streets surrounding the festival also will be closed throughout the weekend.

Eastbound traffic along Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Hancock Avenue and Robertson Boulevard from 10 a.m. June 7 until morning rush hour June 10. Westbound traffic on Santa Monica will be closed at 9 a.m. June 8 until June 10.

Other street closings include:

• San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. June 6 through 10 a.m. June 10.

• Robertson Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. June 8 and will reopen June 10 for morning rush hour.

• Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9.

• Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9.

All metered parking will be enforced throughout the weekend. Those attending festivities are encouraged to observe all posted parking restrictions. If parking occurs in the adjacent cities of Los Angeles or Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions must be observed.

Public parking will be available for a fee at the Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.; the La Jolla/Havenhurst Lot at 1043 La Jolla Ave.; the Orange Grove Lot at 1114 N. Orange Grove Ave.; the Spaulding Lot at 7718 Santa Monica Blvd.; the Queens Lot at 8459 Sunset Blvd.; and the Sunset City Lot at 8775 Sunset Blvd.

In order to avoid traffic and parking delays, pride-goers are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation such as ride sharing services or the city’s special Pride Ride free shuttle service.

Friday night admission to the festival grounds at West Hollywood Park; Saturday and Sunday’s Pride on the Boulevard, and the Sunday Pride Parade are all free.

Tickets for the main festival on Saturday and Sunday range from $15 to $50 and are available at www.lapride.org.