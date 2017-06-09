WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city and Christopher Street West will host the 2017 LA Pride Celebration June 9-11.

Many thousands of people are expected to attend the LA Pride Festival at West Hollywood Park as well as the #ResistMarch.

Festivities begin June 9 with the annual Dyke March at the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, 8447 Santa Monica Blvd. The march begins at 6 p.m. with a live DJ set with Claudette Sexy DJ and a protest-sign and pin-making workshop led by artist Julianna Parr. A rally follows at 7 p.m. followed by the march at 8 p.m. down Santa Monica Boulevard to San Vicente Boulevard and back.

Also June 9, a Trans Party will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on the festival grounds.

On June 10, an estimated 2,500 AIDS/LifeCycle riders will pedal through the city to celebrate the completion of their 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise funds for HIV/AIDS. Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Doheny Drive and Ogden Drive as the cyclists make their way to the finish line and closing ceremony at Fairfax High School.

The Pride Festival continues at West Hollywood Park from noon to 1 a.m. June 10 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 11.

There will be music and entertainment on three stages. Advance tickets are $25.

On June 11, the #ResistMarch will take the place of the annual LA Pride Parade. The march will begin at 8 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue and proceed west into West Hollywood.

As a reminder, no alcohol, backpacks, or weapons will be allowed; only clear plastic bags will be permitted.

The following street closures will take place within the city of West Hollywood in the days surrounding Pride celebrations:

• San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. June 8 through 10 a.m. June 12.

On June 11, Santa Monica Boulevard, and all streets one block north and one block south, from Doheny Drive to La Cienega Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Genesse Avenue will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· And Fairfax Avenue, from Sunset Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard, will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city will suspend enforcement of permit parking for Pride weekend from 4 p.m. June 9 to noon on June 12. All metered parking rules will be enforced.

Limited public parking may be available on a first come/first served basis at the Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave.; Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.; Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave.; and Palm Lot, 815 Palm Ave.

During Pride weekend, the city’s free shuttle to Hollywood and Highland, CityLineX and West Hollywood’s free weekend ride along Santa Monica Boulevard, The PickUp, will get together and become Pride Ride. The service will operate from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 9 (with service to and from Hollywood and Highland ending at approximately 9 p.m.) and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. June 10 (with service to and from Hollywood and Highland ending at approximately 1 a.m.).

Beginning at 7 a.m. June 11, CityLineX vehicles will depart regularly to transport residents to Hollywood and Highland for the #ResistMarch. Following the march, Pride Ride will provide eastbound service. Route details and specifics will be available online prior to the #ResistMarch.