WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will host the third annual Cannabis Education Forum The Future of Policy, which will bring policymakers and community members together to explore best practices to properly prepare for implementation of the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.

The forum will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The family-friendly event is smoke- and THC-free, city officials said.

The act was approved by the state Legislature in June and will govern both medical and adult-use marijuana and become the foundation for regulated cannabis activity in California.

“As communities across the state prepare for the sale of adult use of marijuana, it is important for West Hollywood residents and businesses to plan for the potential challenges and opportunities within our community,” City Councilwoman Lindsey P. Horvath said. “This event is an opportunity to meet cannabis advocates and business leaders, to get informed and to help lead the conversation.”

This year’s program will include Tim Schaefer, deputy state treasurer, who will provide an update on the Cannabis Banking Working Group, which is comprised of representatives from law enforcement, regulators, banks, taxing authorities and more.

There also will be discussions with business leaders and presentations by future cannabis businesses. Cannabis advocate Bruce M. Margolin will be honored during the event with the inaugural Trailblazer Award in recognition of his 50 years of fighting for cannabis legislative reform.

The city has been at the forefront of the national discussion about decriminalizing the use of cannabis and the city has a long track record of supporting cannabis use for medicinal purposes. In 1996, the city was an early supporter of California’s Proposition 215, also known as the Medical Use of Marijuana Initiative or the Compassionate Use Act, which was approved by voters in 1996 and allows statewide use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

In 1998, the city approved a resolution to oppose the federal government’s efforts to terminate operations of community-based medical marijuana programs. In 2001, the city approved a resolution to declare West Hollywood a sanctuary for medical cannabis use, cultivation and distribution.

The forum is sponsored by the city in conjunction with the Cannabis Education Forum.

Information: Amanda Hyde at (323) 508-4233.