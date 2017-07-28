WEST HOLLYWOOD — Hundreds of residents are expected to gather in neighborhood streets Aug. 1 in a show of unity against crime as the city celebrates the annual National Night Out program against crime.

Events such as block parties, barbecues, live entertainment, and more will take place throughout the city.

“National Night Out is a wonderful event that brings neighborhoods together,” Mayor John Heilman said. “It’s an opportunity for residents to make new friends, socialize and meet representatives from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, our local L.A. County Fire Stations and City Hall, and it’s wonderful to see neighborhoods come together and take a firm stand against crime.”

As part of the city’s National Night Out events this year, there will be a free family-friendly movie night featuring “Finding Dory” at 8 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., hosted by the city’s Recreation Services Division. Community members are invited to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

There will be several street closures during National Night Out from 4 to 10 p.m. at the following locations:

• The cul-de-sac at Sherbourne Drive and Ashcroft Avenue, with closures at San Vicente Boulevard and Ashcroft Avenue, and Ashcroft Avenue at Sherbourne Drive.

• North Kings Road between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Street.

• North Kings Road between Waring Avenue and Willoughby Avenue.

• Harratt Street between Palm Avenue and Larrabee Street.

• And North Poinsettia Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue.

Additional events that do not require road closures will take place in Plummer Park and at the West Hollywood Gateway. A complete up-to-date list of events, times, and locations is available on the City’s website at www.weho.org/nno.

National Night Out began in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement and community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime.

Nationwide, more than 35 million people in neighborhoods across the country gather outdoors to celebrate their unity and their successes in the fight against crime. Celebrating National Night Out has been a tradition in West Hollywood since the city’s inception.

National Night Out 2017 participants include members of the West Hollywood City Council, Neighborhood Watch groups, the West Hollywood Gateway, the city of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division, the city’s Public Safety Commission, and the city’s Russian Advisory Board.

Events are held in coordination with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and City of West Hollywood officials and staff members.

Information: (323) 848-6831.