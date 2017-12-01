WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will observe World AIDS Day Dec. 1 beginning with a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. at the Matthew Shepard Triangle at the corner of Santa Monica and Crescent Heights Boulevards.

The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate people who have died due to HIV/AIDS.

The first World AIDS Day was held in 1988. Each year, the city of West Hollywood recognizes World AIDS Day with special events and programming.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at. Candles will be provided. Following the vigil, participants will hold a candlelight walk on Santa Monica Boulevard to West Hollywood Civic Center for the Paul Starke Warrior Awards program at 7 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library.

The awards recognize individuals who provide services to people living with HIV/AIDS. The event will feature guest speaker Laurie McBride, who is an LGBTQ activist and former California assistant secretary of state, and the Being Alive Musical Globe Display. The event is free and open to the public, and RSVPs are requested via www.whwad.eventbrite.com. Validated parking will be provided in the adjacent five-story parking structure.

Also on Dec. 1, the city will continue its annual tradition of broadcasting AIDSWatch on WeHoTV beginning at midnight. AIDSWatch is a 24-hour electronic art piece and memorial that takes place each year on World AIDS Day.

It presents one name, one memory, one life at a time, appearing on a black screen in stark white letters. The AIDSWatch roster consists of approximately 25,000 names individually shown for about 3.5 seconds, the length it takes to take one breath.

Residents and community members who have lost family or friends to AIDS are encouraged to include them in AIDSWatch; names may be added at www.aidswatch.org.

WeHoTV is available to Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) customers within the city of West Hollywood on channel 10. AT&T U-verse customers across Southern California can access WeHoTV on channel 99. Viewers at home can tune in to WeHoTV online at www.weho.org/wehotv.

AIDSWatch also will be projected on the north-facing exterior wall of the West Hollywood Library and will be visible to participants of the World AIDS Day Candlelight March as they proceed down San Vicente Boulevard.

A panel of The Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt have been on display at West Hollywood City Hall this week. The Quilt, conceived in 1985 by activist Cleve Jones, is a memorial to and celebration of the lives of people lost to HIV/AIDS. First displayed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 11, 1987, the quilt has since grown from 1,920 panels to more than 48,000, and has not been displayed in its entirety since October 1996.

Additional World AIDS Day-related events include the screening of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix-winning film, “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” about a young man who joins ACT UP Paris in the 1990s. The screening takes place Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in the West Hollywood Library. The event is free, but RSVPs are required via www.whbpm.eventbrite.com. The film includes adult content. Refreshments will follow the screening.

For more information about World AIDS Day events, please contact the city Social Services Division at (323) 848-6510.