WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city and the Tweakers Project will host the 10th anniversary screening of the documentary film “Tweakers” Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

“Tweakers,” created by West Hollywood residents Jimmy Palmieri, Sue Sexton and Yvette Sotelo, is an hour-long documentary that chronicles the devastating impact of crystal meth addition on people in the LGBT community. The city hosted the film’s premiere at the Pacific Design Center in 2007.

The upcoming screening will be followed by a panel discussion with several of the participants featured in the film, who have since been active in The Tweakers Project and the greater recovery community, including Paulo Murillo, John W. McLaughlin, Robb Peters, Wolffgang Scott, Patryk Hall and Robert Gamboa.

Admission to the screening and panel discussion is free. Validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story structure.

“Ten years ago, the city commenced an intense campaign against crystal meth with the premiere of “Tweakers” and the town hall meetings that followed,” City Councilman John Duran said. “Crystal has destroyed too many lives in WeHo. If you are struggling with addiction or know someone who is, come join us for the movie and panel discussion that will follow.

“Crystal seems to be killing more of our people these days than AIDS. It’s a tragedy that must end.”

In 2006, the city sponsored the Tweakers Project, which had the initial goal of producing the documentary film.

It began as a coalition of organizations and individuals who were committed to combating the crystal meth epidemic in the LGBT community. Today, the Tweakers Project is an online volunteer support system of 6,000 worldwide members focused on harm reduction surrounding crystal meth use and assisting those seeking treatment.

During its 32-year history, the city has provided millions of dollars in grants to fund programs that include alcohol and drug use recovery programs and services for people with HIV and AIDS; members of the LGBT community; seniors; people with disabilities; support programs for Russian-speaking immigrants; food programs; services for people who are homeless; and health care services for people who are uninsured.

Today, the City’s Social Services Division budgets approximately $5 million per year to support programs that impact thousands of people in West Hollywood.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit http://bit.ly/2jVIQWk.