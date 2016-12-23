WEST HOLLYWOOD — Members of the City Council and the Public Safety Commission joined deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, and local firefighters Dec. 18 to remind people not to drink and drive during the holiday season.

The community event was held at West Hollywood Park. Immediately following the gathering in the park, city officials and sheriff’s deputies walked to nearby restaurants and bars to begin the distribution of 100,000 drink coasters with printed messages, which will remind patrons not to drink and drive and to instead choose a designated driver, a ride share service or a local taxi company.

The coasters also feature telephone numbers for taxicab companies that serve West Hollywood and feature a link to information about PickUp, the city’s weekend shuttle service which serves as a convenient alternative to driving.

The PickUp runs along Santa Monica Boulevard in a four-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between Robertson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and on Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m.

The PickUp is free and helps curb drunk driving, eases parking and reduces traffic congestion.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has issued the following safety tips for the holiday season:

• Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk — or worse, the risk of having a crash while driving.

• If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan ahead; designate a sober driver before the party begins

• A designated driver is someone who hasn’t had any alcohol, not just the person who drank the least.

• If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use public transportation or call a local sober ride home program.

• Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life, and inaction could cost a life.

Information: the West Hollywood’s Public Safety Department at (323) 848-6414.