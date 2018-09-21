HOLLYWOOD — Emmy-winning actor Eric McCormack received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 13, three weeks before the 10th season premiere of his NBC comedy “Will & Grace.”

Michael Douglas, who guest-starred in a 2002 “Will & Grace” episode, and series co-creator Max Mutchnick joined McCormack in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Eastown apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star is next to that of McCormack’s “Will & Grace” co-star, Debra Messing. Messing attended the ceremony, along with fellow “Will & Grace” stars Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

McCormack is a four-time outstanding lead actor in a comedy Emmy nominee for his portrayal of gay lawyer Will Truman on the show, winning in 2001.

“The only reason I’m really here today is because 20 years ago, Max Mutchnick and [series co-creator] David Kohan trusted me with the role of a lifetime,” McCormack said. “NBC trusted me and eventually a whole community, the LGBTQ community, trusted me with their story, and I’m so grateful for that for the rest of my life.”

McCormack was born April 18, 1963, in Toronto. He spent his 20s performing in theaters across Canada, including five seasons with the Stratford Festival. He made his first television appearance in 1987 in an episode of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. comedy “Hangin’ In.”

A string of television appearances would follow until his first series role as former Confederate officer Francis Clay Mosby who’s taken up a life of crime as his revenge against the Union in the 1994-96 syndicated Western, “Lonesome Dove: The Series.”

“Will & Grace” began its initial run in 1998 and aired on NBC until 2006. It returned to the network last year.

McCormack also stars in the Netflix science fiction series “Travelers,” whose third season is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this year.

McCormack also starred in the 2012-15 TNT crime drama “Perception.”

His other television credits include “The Andromeda Strain,” “Borrowed Hearts,” “Trust Me,” “Who Is Clark Rockefeller?” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

McCormack starred on Broadway as Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man” in 2001. He was also part of the star-studded cast of the 2012 Broadway revival of the political drama “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.”