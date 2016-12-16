WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city, through WeHo Arts, kicks off its 2016-17 Winter Sounds free concert series with two holiday-themed performances.

The California String Quartet performs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the public meeting room of the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., the second holiday performance.

Alison Lewis performed a lunchtime jazz concert of holiday standards and winter-themed songs Dec. 14.

The California String Quartet, comprised of Zach Dellinger, Luanne Homzy, Benjamin Lash and Katia Popov, has performed at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Norton Simon Museum, the Music Guild, the South Bay Chamber Music Society and more.

The Winter Sounds series will continue with additional indoor performances at the West Hollywood Library, through March 2017. Upcoming concerts include:

• Solmaaz Adel, classical mezzo-soprano opera singer, and Bill Cantos, keyboardist, singer/songwriter, and producer, perform beloved songs from early music to opera favorites, to American standards from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

• The K8 Stewart Experience will feature a new take on old standards and jazz songs of the 1920s, 30s and 40s from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

• And the Arohi Ensemble, whose “raga jazz chamber music” features tightly composed sequences with virtuosic improvisations steeped in the classical ragas and rhythmic dynamism of Indian music, will perform from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 4.

First-come, first served seating is provided at each concert, and no RSVPs are necessary.

Validated parking is available in the adjacent five-story Public/Park structure.

Information: Mike Che at (323) 848-6377.