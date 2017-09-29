WEST HOLLYWOOD — A woman suspected of pointing a handgun at employees of the Kardashian sisters’ boutique and knocking some items off a shelf before returning hours later wielding a machete has been arrested.

No one was injured and no members of the Kardashian family were believed to be at the DASH women’s clothing store at 8420 Melrose Ave. when the woman initially showed up around 11:20 a.m. Sept. 21.

The woman, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Maricia Medrano, entered the store and shouted, “Stay away from Cuba,” before pointing a handgun at an employee, according to Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The suspect then knocked items off the counter and pointed the handgun at a second employee before she exited the store,” Moore said.

Medrano was then seen walking west on Melrose Avenue toward La Cienega Boulevard and out of view.

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and a sheriff’s helicopter searched unsuccessfully for Medrano, but about 1:25 p.m., with members of the news media gathered outside the store covering the initial confrontation, Medrano returned to the location, this time carrying an approximately 14-inch machete, according to the Sheriff’s Department and reports from the scene.

Medrano then began shouting at reporters and photographers about the Kardashians and Cuba.

“The Kardashians will be executed if they step on communist territory,” Medrano shouted, according to NBC4. “Don’t mess with the Castro family.”

She left the machete lodged in the store’s door frame and walked away, again headed toward La Cienega Boulevard, Moore said.

Medrano was taken into custody around 9 p.m. that evening at her Los Angeles home, Deputy Trina Schrader said.

A search warrant was served at Medrano’s home and authorities found two airsoft guns similar to what she was reported to be seen with at the store, Schrader said.

Medrano was booked at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station for assault and criminal threats, Schrader said. She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.