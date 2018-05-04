WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city’s 12th annual Women’s Leadership Conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Organized around the theme “Advocate, Connect, Unite,” the conference features a full day of networking, leadership workshops, advocacy training and more.

Three city advisory boards — the Women’s, Lesbian and Gay, and Transgender advisory boards — are sponsoring the conference in conjunction with more than a dozen organizational partners bringing hundreds of people together for a day of advocacy, connection and unity.

The event will include three leadership sessions held throughout the day. Attendees will choose among seven different topics with workshops and panels held in the auditorium and directly next door at the West Hollywood Library community meeting room.

Leadership sessions include “How to Build a Movement,” “Equal Means Equal: Passing the Equal Rights Amendment,” “Men, Feminism & Sexual Justice,” “Running for Office,” “How to Get Appointed to a Board or Commission,” “Athletes as Activists,” “Entrepreneurship” and “Closing the Gender Gap.”

Past conference speakers include: Geena Davis, founder and chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; actress and producer Jane Lynch; author Mallika Chopra, founder and CEO of Intent.com; U.S. Rep. Judy Chu; journalist Sandy Banks; Sue Dunlap, CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles; Kay Buck, executive director of the Coalition Against Slavery & Trafficking; and, Angela Robinson, director of the L Word; among others.

This year the Women’s Leadership Conference is a community partner of the United State of Women Summit, a national conference that is a powerful gathering of women and allies from across the country aligning to break down barriers that stand between women and full equality.

Advance registration tickets for the conference are $25. Tickets for senior citizenss and full-time students is are $15. Tickets include a continental breakfast, lunch and the full day of conference activities.

Parking is available in the adjacent five-story structure, accessible from San Vicente Boulevard, as well as across the street in the Pacific Design Center lot.

Information: (323) 848-6413.