HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled May 3 honoring actress Zoe Saldana, best known for her portrayal of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lt. Uhura in the recent “Star Trek” films.

James Cameron, who directed Saldana in “Avatar,” Mila Kunis, who appeared with Saldana in “Get Over It,” “After Sex” and “Blood Ties,” and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell joined her in speaking at the ceremony at 6920 Hollywood Blvd., near Highland Avenue.

The ceremony came six days after the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which Saldana plays the assassin Gamora for the third time following appearances in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” She is set to reprise the role in the untitled “Avengers” film set to be released next May.

Saldana was born June 19, 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey and raised in the New York City borough of Queens and the Dominican Republic.

Saldana returned to New York City with her family when she was 17 years old and began performing with the Faces theater troupe, which put on plays geared to provide positive messages for teenagers.

Saldana shared the story of how the trip to perform at USC with the troupe funded by the U.S. Department of Justice brought her to Los Angeles for the first time.

Saldana made her television debut in 1999 with an episode of “Law & Order.” Her first film was “Center Stage,” released in 2000, about young dancers at the New York City ballet academy.

Saldana’s other early film credits include “Crossroads,” “Drumline,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “The Terminal.”

Saldana had her breakout role in 2009, Uhura, the USS Enterprise’s chief communications officer, in “Star Trek.” She reprised the role in 2013 in “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and 2016 in “Star Trek Beyond.”

Later in 2009, “Avatar” was released, with Saldana starring as Neytiri, the daughter of the leader of the Omaticaya clan (Wes Studi). She is set to reprise the role in “Avatar” sequels due out in 2020 and 2021.

Saldana’s other recent films include the 2016 crime drama “Live by Night” and the 2017 fantasy film “I Kill Giants.” She also supplied the voice of the humanoid parrot and jaded pirate captain Captain Celaeno in the 2017 animated musical fantasy film, “My Little Pony: The Movie.”